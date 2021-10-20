Douglas County Health holds new drive-through vaccine clinic at CHI Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department says right now, there are 200,000 residents that still need to be vaccinated in order for our community to reach herd immunity.

So they are trying new ways to make sure everyone has access to the vaccine. A steady stream of cars lined up at a new drive-thru clinic in downtown Omaha.

“It seemed perfect for me today as far as my scheduled is concerned,” said Garry Gernandt.

Garry Gernandt says getting a vaccine in the comfort of his car was perfect for him. The Douglas County Dept. says that’s exactly why they opened the clinic in the parking lot of the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.

“We’ve had some good success with our smaller clinics but we wanted to get as many people through as we possibly can more quickly. I think it’s ideal for people coming through to get their booster shots but people are welcome to come for any dose,” said Phil Rooney, Douglas County Dept. of Health.

A lot of the people lined up were here for their booster doses but the health department says they want everyone to know this spot is for those who have yet to get vaccinated. That played a major role in why this location was chosen for the clinic.

“That’s another advantage, this location had people come here to get tested before so they can come here to get vaccinated now. It’s a place they are used to coming and familiarity I think always helps with these efforts.”

Those here for the shot say if you are waiting to get yours too, this place is perfect.

“This is extremely convenient especially for those that wanted to get it on their lunch hour or if they work downtown or passing through. Even coming back from the airport so that was a plus for me.”

If you would like to get your vaccine, go to Lot D outside of the CHI Health Center and use the Abbott Drive entrance. The clinic will be open until 6 p.m.

