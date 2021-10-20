Advertisement

Creighton women’s basketball players are adjusting to new 3-point line

By Rex Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Creighton women’s basketball team is working to adjust to a 3-point line that is further back this year. A new NCAA rule moves the line from 20 feet 9 inches to 22 feet 1 and 3/4 inches.

For a team that likes to shoot it, this is a big change. Members of the team told 6 Sports that they spent the summer working on being consistent from the new distance.

“I thought it would be, moving the line back, a bigger difference than what I’ve seen so far in practice,” head coach Jim Flanery said. “Our players have probably adjusted better than I thought they would have. We’re a team that relies on the 3. So, I was worried that it was going to be too hard of a shot.”

