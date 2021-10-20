Civic Center security find loaded gun in woman’s purse, woman cited

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was cited on Tuesday after she attempted to carry a loaded gun into the Civic Center.

A screening officer saw the revolver around 9:30 a.m. when a woman placed her purse in the x-ray machine. A Douglas County Sheriff Deputy was alerted to the Smith & Wesson.

They removed it from the purse and unloaded five .38 special cartridges from the cylinder. The woman was cited and released.

