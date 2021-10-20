Boys Town in need of more family teachers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Myers family household on the Boys Town campus is a busy one.

“We have 8 kids here,” Alex Myers, a family teacher said. “So eight Boys Town kids and then we have two of our own kids.”

She and her husband Zach have been family teachers for five years now, their role at Boys Town is the backbone of their residential care programs.

“Everything that a parent would do in their kids normally is what we’re doing with them here,” Zach said. “You know, maybe probably more with all of the teaching and stuff we are doing in that way.”

Right now, Boys Town is experiencing a critical shortage of family teachers, something that needs to change so more kids in need can get the help they deserve.

“These boys if they’re scary, I get it but they really have big hearts and they all want to be helped,” Zach said.

Both Zach and Alexis say working with the kids can be a challenge, but ultimately it’s rewarding to build those relationships and make a difference in someone’s life.

“Well, we tell all of our kids once you’re in our house, you’re with us forever. Once a Myers always a Myers. We have kids that still reach out, come by the house till this day,” Alexis shared.

They know the work they’re doing makes an impact every day. They hope other couples take the chance to do so as well.

“I feel like a stay-at-home parent, a professional parent, but a stay-at-home parent and it’s a blessing,” Zach said. “So just do it if you’re looking for a change and looking for something rewarding.”

Family teachers are provided with housing and living expenses on the Boys Town Campus.

Applying to become a family teacher is simple, just follow this link.

