Auditor: Iowa’s privatized Medicaid illegally denies care

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state audit finds that Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system has illegally denied services or care to program recipients, and both private insurance companies managing the system have violated terms of their contracts with the state.

Auditor Rob Sand on Wednesday released the report from his investigation that examined a six-year period from 2013 through 2019. He says his investigators found a massive increase in illegal denials of care under privatized Medicaid.

Iowa Medicaid Director Elizabeth Matney rejected the report’s conclusions, arguing Sand was making an “apples to oranges comparison” that mischaracterized the current program.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she supported officials’ assessment that the report was inaccurate.

“They have spent a lot of time working with (Sand’s) office, walking through how it actually works. He made the decision to disregard the information that they provided for him. And so, I stand by Medicaid and believe that we’re still doing the right thing,” Reynolds said.

The governor said she stands by DHS officials’ assessments that the auditor’s report is inaccurate and has a “fundamental misunderstanding of the facts.”

“They have tried to do a lot of outreach... It’s too bad that it got to this point,” she said.

—

6 News Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.