Volunteers to plant native trees in parks to Keep Omaha Beautiful

Keep Omaha Beautiful, in collab with Turner Construction and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, will be planting 115 native trees in several Omaha parks on Friday.(Turner Construction)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keep Omaha Beautiful will be hosting an event to plant 115 native trees in several Omaha parks on Friday afternoon.

Keep Omaha Beautiful, in collaboration with Turner Construction and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said the trees will be planted in Crosskey Villages and Willow Wood Parks. The tree planting event is part of the Trees for Omaha program, a partnership between KOB and the City’s Park and Recreation Department.

The volunteers will be planting a variety of Nebraska native tree species along the Big Papio Trail. KOB says over the past year, these Omaha parks have had significant removal of ash trees due to infestation from the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. During the course of the next 10 years, the invasive beetles are projected to decimate the city’s ash trees which make up 10 to 15% of all public trees in Omaha.

The goal of the Trees for Omaha program is to counteract the loss of ash trees by replanting several thousand native trees in Omaha parks and public spaces. KOB says upon the conclusion of Friday’s tree planting event, the program will have planted 2,800 total trees in 78 public parks and trails since the initiative began in 2018.

