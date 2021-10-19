Volunteers to plant native trees in parks to Keep Omaha Beautiful

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keep Omaha Beautiful will be hosting an event to plant 115 native trees in several Omaha parks on Friday afternoon.

Keep Omaha Beautiful, in collaboration with Turner Construction and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, said the trees will be planted in Crosskey Villages and Willow Wood Parks. The tree planting event is part of the Trees for Omaha program, a partnership between KOB and the City’s Park and Recreation Department.

The volunteers will be planting a variety of Nebraska native tree species along the Big Papio Trail. KOB says over the past year, these Omaha parks have had significant removal of ash trees due to infestation from the Emerald Ash Borer beetle. During the course of the next 10 years, the invasive beetles are projected to decimate the city’s ash trees which make up 10 to 15% of all public trees in Omaha.

“Replanting a diverse collection of native trees in these parks will make our community’s trees more resilient moving forward. It also adds a much-needed ecological and aesthetic benefit for these neighborhoods, and will be enjoyed by the thousands of people who use these green spaces and bike or walk the Big Papio Trail every year.”

The goal of the Trees for Omaha program is to counteract the loss of ash trees by replanting several thousand native trees in Omaha parks and public spaces. KOB says upon the conclusion of Friday’s tree planting event, the program will have planted 2,800 total trees in 78 public parks and trails since the initiative began in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.