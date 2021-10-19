Advertisement

Two killed in I-80 crash

I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of...
I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of Transportation camera.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol says two people have died following a late Tuesday morning crash on I-80 near exit 371.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation camera at the Goehner exit showed a fiery crash around 11:15 a.m.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the crash involved two semis. NSP said an eastbound semi crossed the median and struck a westbound semi, killing both drivers.

NSP asks people to continue to use caution on I-80 west of Lincoln.

The Nebraska State Patrol says westbound I-80 is closed at mile marker 373 and troopers are performing rolling roadblocks to slow traffic to prevent secondary crashes.

Westbound traffic must exit at mile marker 373 and detour to Highway 34.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Congressman Fortenberry
Fortenberry’s wife expects Congressman will be indicted
Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Werner Park and Highway 370
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020
Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed

Latest News

Wind Gusts Wednesday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cooler, windier, cloudier Wednesday
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide case
Omaha Mobile Stage brings live performances in neighborhoods, communities