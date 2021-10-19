Trucking schools in Omaha-metro working to end driver shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trucking industry is in dire need of drivers. There are more than 60,000 drivers needed across the country right now.

That impact is being felt locally. Now, training schools and local businesses are coming together to help close the gap.

“You gotta think of the crossroads of America. A lot of freight, transits on that Interstate 80 corridor,” said Rich Johnson, Werner Enterprises VP of School Network.

Omaha is not unlike the rest of the country. Experts say the shortage is across the board from local deliveries to long hauls.

They also say the need for drivers has been there for a few years but recently that need had grown.

“Through COVID, I think it expanded that need. A lot of drivers answered the call through COVID keeping the nation’s goods and supplies moving and we really appreciate that but coming out of COVID the demand is there, bigger than ever,” said Johnson.

Metro Community College is just one local school training drivers. They say says they are actually seeing a jump in the number of students this year.

“I think last year we did about 260 students and we are looking forward this year to about 270 to 280 range and the reason we didn’t have a bigger jump is that we need more road trainers ourselves. We are just like every other business, we need help as well,” said Rob Wasilewski, MCC CDL instructor.

Werner Enterprises recently acquired JTL driving school. They say they are seeing the exact same thing with classes filled until the start of 2022.

Local experts say even with more people signing up to get their CDL, they still have to have the right skills. And just because there’s a shortage doesn’t mean they skimp on the training.

“We are turning out the best driver out there on the road and a safe driver. That’s priority number one for us is to teach them everything we know about the truck and how to drive it safely down the road,” said Wasilewski.

Once they have the right driver, training schools and local businesses team together to get drivers a job. But even with that, the industry is now having to make changes in order to appeal to more potential drivers.

“In my 20 years, I’ve never seen some of the wages and W-2′s that are out there today. From sign-on bonus for guaranteed pay and at Warner we even have one position that’s guaranteed $100,000 a year,” said Johnson.

Companies are also making changes to schedules allowing long-haul drivers to come home more frequently.

