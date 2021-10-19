Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Breezy winds turn our mild air cooler very soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rather mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s will warm up once again this afternoon. South wind gusts up to 30 mph will help warm us quite a bit, well into the upper 70s. Enjoy that with the sunny skies!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Skies turn partly cloudy overnight with a 20% chance of a shower or storm in the area heading into Wednesday morning. If any do develop, they’ll likely be north of I-80. That would be out ahead of a cold front that will limit our ability to warm and bring more wind and rain chances to the area Wednesday.

Wednesday Cold Front (WOWT)

Behind the front, highs will likely be in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. WNW wind gusts easily hit 35 mph at times, especially in the afternoon. There could be a few spotty showers in the afternoon as well with the best bet for those being north of I-80 again.

Wednesday Rain Chance (WOWT)

Wind gusts up near 35 mph from WNW will only add to the chill in the air.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.