OPPD, Omaha Police team up in tedious tree removal

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tree came crashing down in North Omaha on Monday, but it came down with a purpose.

It didn’t come down easy. The owner requested removal requiring police to block Hamilton St. and OPPD moving some power lines in case the tree fell in the wrong direction.

After some well-placed cuts and ropes, crews brought the tree down without damaging any property.

