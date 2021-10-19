OPPD, Omaha Police team up in tedious tree removal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tree came crashing down in North Omaha on Monday, but it came down with a purpose.

It didn’t come down easy. The owner requested removal requiring police to block Hamilton St. and OPPD moving some power lines in case the tree fell in the wrong direction.

After some well-placed cuts and ropes, crews brought the tree down without damaging any property.

