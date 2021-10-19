Omaha Police investigate homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a report of gunfire Monday night. They found an 18-year-old man wounded on a sidewalk at 39th and Pratt Street.

The victim, KorVanta Hill, died at a hospital.

Police say ShotSpotter technology alerted them to the gunfire about 8:10 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 492-444-STOP, on the P3 Tips mobile app, or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.