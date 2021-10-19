Advertisement

Omaha Fire responds to garage ablaze near Carter Lake

Omaha Fire crews responded to a working fire late Monday night near Carter Lake, there were no injuries reported at the time of the fire.(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a working fire late Monday night near Carter Lake.

The fire occurred near N. 4th and Browne streets around 11:30 p.m. Reports say on arrival, Omaha Fire crews found a detached garage fully involved communicating to the house.

OFD reports that both structures - the garage and home - were vacant at the time of the fire. Fire Crews were quickly able to control the fire and there were no injuries reported at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

