Omaha Fire responds to garage ablaze near Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a working fire late Monday night near Carter Lake.

The fire occurred near N. 4th and Browne streets around 11:30 p.m. Reports say on arrival, Omaha Fire crews found a detached garage fully involved communicating to the house.

OFD reports that both structures - the garage and home - were vacant at the time of the fire. Fire Crews were quickly able to control the fire and there were no injuries reported at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.