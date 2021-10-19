Nebraska State Patrol arrest two after pursuit ends in pasture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers have arrested two people after a pursuit in central Nebraska early Tuesday morning.

Reports say around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. NSP troopers say the driver used a fake name during the traffic stop and as another officer arrived the driver fled northbound, initiating a pursuit.

Officials say the driver then fled westbound on Highway 30 toward Cozad, exceeding speeds of 120 miles per hour. The Cozad Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle as it was in Cozad, but the suspect continued to flee on Highway 30.

It is reported that a second deployment of stop sticks was used by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy near Brady. The vehicle then drove off the roadway, through a pasture fence, and came to a stop in a field. The vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say the driver, a 17-year-old female, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, criminal impersonation, and numerous traffic violations.

A passenger, 28-year-old Emmanuel Reynoaz of Rockford, Illinois, was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for obstruction, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and outstanding warrants from Illinois.

