Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol arrest two after pursuit ends in pasture

Emmanuel Reynoza, 28, was arrested early Tuesday morning along with a 17-year-old girl who was...
Emmanuel Reynoza, 28, was arrested early Tuesday morning along with a 17-year-old girl who was the driver of a fleeing vehicle.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers have arrested two people after a pursuit in central Nebraska early Tuesday morning.

Reports say around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. NSP troopers say the driver used a fake name during the traffic stop and as another officer arrived the driver fled northbound, initiating a pursuit.

Officials say the driver then fled westbound on Highway 30 toward Cozad, exceeding speeds of 120 miles per hour. The Cozad Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the vehicle as it was in Cozad, but the suspect continued to flee on Highway 30.

It is reported that a second deployment of stop sticks was used by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy near Brady. The vehicle then drove off the roadway, through a pasture fence, and came to a stop in a field. The vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say the driver, a 17-year-old female, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, criminal impersonation, and numerous traffic violations.

A passenger, 28-year-old Emmanuel Reynoaz of Rockford, Illinois, was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for obstruction, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and outstanding warrants from Illinois.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Werner Park and Highway 370
Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the name of their baby giraffe on Tuesday.
Omaha zoo releases name of baby giraffe
Dana Siebler is relieved OPPD is finishing a transformer replacement project they started back...
Homeowner pleased as OPPD finally follows up on old transformer project
Omaha Henry Doorly zoo officials announced a second elephant, Kiki, is also pregnant and to be...
Surprise second elephant pregnancy at Omaha’s Henry Doorly zoo
In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in Fremont, Neb....
USDA rethinking approach for salmonella control in poultry