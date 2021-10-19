Advertisement

New Douglas County attorney candidate advocates for justice, fairness, transparency

(PHOTO: @pantosforcountyattorney Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Having full support from Kara Eastman and Jane Kleeb, Dave Pantos confirmed running for Douglas County attorney Tuesday afternoon.

In a thread of tweets, the candidate running as a Democrat explains the big issues he wants to improve such as ending prosecution of low-level marijuana possession, changing metrics of evaluation to focus on crime reduction, not increased incarceration, immediate review of policies and practices with a focus on racial justice, and more.

According to his website, Pantos formerly worked as the Executive Director of Legal Aid of Nebraska and now teaches law and policy at the University of Nebraska at Omaha “to the next generation of environmental science professionals.”

He has three principles of justice, fairness, and transparency for strategies of crime reduction.

