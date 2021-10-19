New Douglas County attorney candidate advocates for justice, fairness, transparency

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Having full support from Kara Eastman and Jane Kleeb, Dave Pantos confirmed running for Douglas County attorney Tuesday afternoon.

In a thread of tweets, the candidate running as a Democrat explains the big issues he wants to improve such as ending prosecution of low-level marijuana possession, changing metrics of evaluation to focus on crime reduction, not increased incarceration, immediate review of policies and practices with a focus on racial justice, and more.

According to his website, Pantos formerly worked as the Executive Director of Legal Aid of Nebraska and now teaches law and policy at the University of Nebraska at Omaha “to the next generation of environmental science professionals.”

I am happy to announce that I am running as a Democrat for Douglas County Attorney.



We need criminal justice reform in Nebraska - now



As the next Douglas County Attorney, I will work to reform and improve our County attorney’s office. This will include: — Dave Pantos (@dpantos) October 19, 2021

He has three principles of justice, fairness, and transparency for strategies of crime reduction.

I will also work to:



>Increase transparency

>Immediately end the poverty trap of fines and fees — Dave Pantos (@dpantos) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.