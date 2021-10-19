Advertisement

Nebraska University Regent officially charged with witness tampering

University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark(Craig Chandler | University of Nebraska)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing after being arrested back in August.

Court documents state that Stark is officially charged with witness tampering. The alleged tampering happened almost a year ago; documents indicate the charge is related to an Aug. 14, 2020, incident.

Douglas County Judge Craig McDermott has taken Stark’s case under advisement, meaning he has not decided whether or not to bring the case to trial.

