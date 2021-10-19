Advertisement

Millard Public Schools’ superintendent announces retirement after 33 years

Dr. Jim Sutfin, superintendent of Millard Public Schools, announced at a Board meeting that he...
Dr. Jim Sutfin, superintendent of Millard Public Schools, announced at a Board meeting that he will be retiring at the end of the school year after 33 years of serving MPS.(Millard Public Schools / Nebraska Association of School Boards)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools confirmed Superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin’s retirement for the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. Sutfin made the announcement at a Millard Board of Education meeting leading to MPS posting the update on Facebook Monday night with the hashtag #Proud2bMPS. Dr. Sutfin served MPS for 33 years as an educator and superintendent.

Congratulations to Dr. Jim Sutfin who announced tonight that he will retire at the end of the school year after 33 years in education. Dr. Sutfin, you make us #Proud2bMPS

Posted by Millard Public Schools on Monday, October 18, 2021

Dr. Sutfin also released a statement regarding his retirement.

Dr. Sutfin added, “it has always been about your children, our students.” He explained the announcement came early so the Board had sufficient time to find a new superintendent.

