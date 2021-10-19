Millard Public Schools’ superintendent announces retirement after 33 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools confirmed Superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin’s retirement for the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. Sutfin made the announcement at a Millard Board of Education meeting leading to MPS posting the update on Facebook Monday night with the hashtag #Proud2bMPS. Dr. Sutfin served MPS for 33 years as an educator and superintendent.

Dr. Sutfin also released a statement regarding his retirement.

“Serving as the superintendent of Millard Public Schools has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Having attended the Millard Schools as a student and then having the opportunity to guide the district has been deeply personal.”

Dr. Sutfin added, “it has always been about your children, our students.” He explained the announcement came early so the Board had sufficient time to find a new superintendent.

