Millard Public Schools’ superintendent announces retirement after 33 years
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools confirmed Superintendent Dr. Jim Sutfin’s retirement for the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Dr. Sutfin made the announcement at a Millard Board of Education meeting leading to MPS posting the update on Facebook Monday night with the hashtag #Proud2bMPS. Dr. Sutfin served MPS for 33 years as an educator and superintendent.
Dr. Sutfin also released a statement regarding his retirement.
Dr. Sutfin added, “it has always been about your children, our students.” He explained the announcement came early so the Board had sufficient time to find a new superintendent.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.