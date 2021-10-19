LPD: Man dies after being assaulted near 27th & Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old man that occurred in the 2600 block of Vine Street on Monday, Oct. 18, at around 3:10 p.m. One party is in custody, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

LPD is currently attempting to notify the next of kin of the deceased.

LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence, and investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to establish a timeline for this incident. A police presence will remain while the scene is processed.

This investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.