LIVE at 9:30AM: Update on Monday afternoon homicide near 27th and Vine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old man that occurred in the 2600 block of Vine Street on Monday around 3:10 p.m. One person is in custody, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Lincoln Police will release more details Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

LPD has not released the name of the victim.

LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence, and investigators are continuing to conduct interviews to establish a timeline for this incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

