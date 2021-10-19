Advertisement

LIVE AT 11 A.M.: Elephant herd update at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is making an announcement Tuesday morning as well as an update on the zoo’s elephant herd.

Dennis Pate, Henry Doorly Zoo’s president and CEO is planning an announcement; and Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, the zoo’s Director of Animal Health, and Sarah Armstrong, Elephant Manager, will present an elephant training demonstration.

The update comes months after the announcement of a pregnant elephant, Claire, was made in March. Zoo officials expect the baby elephant to arrive in Feb. 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

