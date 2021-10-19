Advertisement

Homeowner pleased as OPPD finally follows up on old transformer project

Dana Siebler is relieved OPPD is finishing a transformer replacement project they started back...
Dana Siebler is relieved OPPD is finishing a transformer replacement project they started back in June, she's excited to finally get her backyard back to what it was.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One frustrated homeowner in Omaha is finally having their backyard hazard repaired after months of abandonment.

An earlier 6 News investigation shows that Dana Siebler has been living around a transformer replacement project that has been on hold since June.

The construction has left a deep hole just 12 feet from her backdoor. Omaha Public Power District crews had been called away this summer for other storm repairs and thus the transformer job was put on the back burner.

But after 6 News’ earlier report, OPPD had workers back out to Siebler’s yard to pick up where they left off almost five months ago.

There is still no word on how long it will take OPPD crews to complete the transformer replacement and install landscape. Siebler says OPPD also agreed to repair a sprinkler line that had been cut during the project.

