Fortenberry’s wife expects Congressman will be indicted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - The wife of Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry says she expects her husband will be federally indicted.

In a message delivered by Fortenberry’s campaign, Celeste Fortenberry said a California prosecutor has accused the Republican of lying to the FBI. She called it a false accusation that has “all the markings of being a political attack, a bogus charge manufactured to take him out.”

The message included a pre-recorded video of the Fortenberry couple and their dog sitting in a pickup truck in front of a cornfield. In the video, the Congressman explained that five and a half years ago, someone from overseas illegally moved money to his campaign with the help of Americans. Fortenberry said he was unaware it happened and that all of those responsible were caught and punished.

He said two and a half ago, FBI agents arrived at his home to ask questions which he answered. He said he later answered more questions and told them what he knew and what he understood.

He said FBI agents ended up accusing him of lying to them.

The Congressman said he is shocked, stunned, and felt personally betrayed. He said he thought he was trying to help.

He asked for prayers saying it is wrong at so many levels.

In her campaign message, Celeste Fortenberry explained how it all started. She said in 2016, a Lebanese community in Los Angeles held a weekend of celebrations which included a fundraiser for her husband. During the event, she said the Congressman was, “inducted into the Order of St. Gregory, a knighthood bestowed by the Pope, for his service to persecuted Christians in the Middle East.”

She said he raised about $37,000 at the event and that, unknown to him, a foreign national had given people at the event $30,000 to give to the Congressman. She said many of the donations were illegal but her husband had no idea.

Earlier this month, Fortenberry pushed back after a news website suggested he was raising money on the potential federal prosecution over campaign donations.

In a legal expense trust established to help Fortenberry, supporters were asked to give money to help his fight. The campaign included language like “Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I’m a principled conservative who has NEVER abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy,” and “... right now I’m facing the Deep State’s bottomless pockets.”

His spokesman said Rep. Fortenberry never saw or approved the language.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.