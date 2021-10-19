Advertisement

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cooler, windier, cloudier Wednesday

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm start to the work week, changes are blowing in! A cold front moves through overnight brining cooler, cloudier and windier weather Wednesday.

Next Cold Front
Next Cold Front(wowt)

Our high for Wednesday will be reached at midnight, in the 60s, ahead of the cold front with falling temperatures from there. We’ll start Wednesday with clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s... we may see a few showers early in the day mainly north of the metro. Clouds will limit our warming and we’ll only manage to rebound a few degrees by 11-noon with a daytime high of 59 expected. Winds will gust into the 30s through the day and will add to the chilly feel.

Wind Gusts Wednesday
Wind Gusts Wednesday(wowt)

Highs stay in the upper 50s Thursday. We’ll warm slightly into the weekend with low to mid 60s expected but the forecast stays active. We’ll see on and off shower chances Friday and again late Sunday into Monday. Warmth returns early next work week with a jump back to the 70s, we may even reach 80 by Tuesday ahead of another push of fall air.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital
Congressman Fortenberry
Fortenberry’s wife expects Congressman will be indicted
Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Werner Park and Highway 370
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020
Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Brian Adams, 50, of Lincoln
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide case
Omaha Mobile Stage brings live performances in neighborhoods, communities
I-80 crash near Goehner exit Tuesday. Image taken 10/19/2021 from Nebraska Department of...
Two killed in I-80 crash