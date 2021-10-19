Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cooler, windier, cloudier Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm start to the work week, changes are blowing in! A cold front moves through overnight brining cooler, cloudier and windier weather Wednesday.

Next Cold Front (wowt)

Our high for Wednesday will be reached at midnight, in the 60s, ahead of the cold front with falling temperatures from there. We’ll start Wednesday with clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s... we may see a few showers early in the day mainly north of the metro. Clouds will limit our warming and we’ll only manage to rebound a few degrees by 11-noon with a daytime high of 59 expected. Winds will gust into the 30s through the day and will add to the chilly feel.

Wind Gusts Wednesday (wowt)

Highs stay in the upper 50s Thursday. We’ll warm slightly into the weekend with low to mid 60s expected but the forecast stays active. We’ll see on and off shower chances Friday and again late Sunday into Monday. Warmth returns early next work week with a jump back to the 70s, we may even reach 80 by Tuesday ahead of another push of fall air.

