Disturbing comments from Bellevue dad who allegedly smothered children arise in court

By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue father accused of smothering his two children to death appeared in a Sarpy County court on Tuesday.

Price shared joint custody of his two children, Emily and Theodore. Court documents say it was his weekend to have them when a welfare check on the kids found them dead in their home. Price was caught a few hours later, investigators say he had driven to California.

Price was already facing charges of child abuse that resulted in death but Tuesday’s hearing was about the state amending those charges to murder.

When Price appeared in court he seemingly had no remorse for what happened to his two young children. In fact, it seems Price had planned it.

Disturbing comments allegedly made by Price in a May interview back in California were made public during one Bellevue detective’s testimony. He had traveled to California and interviewed Price for approximately seven hours after he was arrested.

Detective Jensen of the Bellevue Police Department was the one who had the chance to interview Price. She testified that Price was asked, “killing the kids was more about you than killing the kids?” in which he responded, “Yes... it was not a spur of the moment thing.”

The state says that means there’s premeditation.

Documents say that Price was also asked in that interview about when he was watching his children and if he “could see doing the day over again?” to which Price responded, “I would do it again.”

Dr. Jeremy Berg, a forensic pathologist, also testified on Tuesday. He conducted the autopsies on the two children and was the one to determine they had been smothered.

The state claims that there was more than enough time for Price to reconsider his actions that day, but he didn’t.

Sarpy County Judge Thompson took the case up for advisement and will decide in the next few days whether or not there’s enough evidence to amend the charges to murder. Either way, Price remains in jail until trial on a $2.5 million bond.

