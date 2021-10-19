Bacon tours historic North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - North Omaha’s rich history and the current dreams of the community went on tour Monday afternoon.

Second District Congressman Don Bacon was the featured guest on the tour, which began and ended at Sacred Heart Church. The tour featured more than 25 points of interest including the historic 24th and Lake St. corridor and the playgrounds and YMCA where local legends like Bob Gibson and Preston Love Jr. played as kids.

”We’re at a point in North Omaha where this meeting or some meeting we have tomorrow may be the catalyst for great investment and progress in North Omaha,” said Preston Love Jr.

”You could tell it meant something to Preston and everyone else to see the old “Y”, and we just saw two of the old churches in Omaha,” Bacon said. “They had a lot of pride in that, too.”

The tour was organized by community advocate Ella Willis and included several opportunities for Bacon to meet and speak with leaders at historic landmarks. More than 20 volunteers and community members were part of the event.

