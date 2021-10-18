Advertisement

US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a...
FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.

The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing.

The agency says a review of the complaints found that the engines stop above 25 miles per hour, disabling the trucks.

The probe could lead to a recall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
The Omaha Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a...
Omaha Police looking for male suspect after armed robbery at Subway
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Omaha early Sunday morning, sending...
Police investigating north Omaha shooting that injured two early Sunday morning
Ranchers and others in the beef industry nationwide are planning to build their own independent...
Ranchers in beef industry plotting to open their own slaughterhouses

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
Free yard waste collection begins in Omaha... for now
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Toyota to build $1.29 billion US battery plant employing 1,750
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’