Advertisement

Tractor chase: Botched theft leads to high-speed pursuit with front-end loader in Australia

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENSLAND, Australia (CNN) - A suspect led police on a destructive high-speed chase on a tractor, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Police in Queensland, Australia, released video showing someone using a front-loader tractor for an attempted smash-and-grab motorbike theft.

No one was injured in the wild chase.

The suspect made off with a pair of stolen bikes dangling from the large vehicle, police said. When officers caught up with him, things got even wilder.

The suspect dropped the bikes and took off in the tractor, leading police on a dangerous pursuit through residential streets.

It went off road through fields and through a railyard, at times weaving on and off the train tracks.

“Stop all trains, mate, stop all trains!” say officers in the video.

Eventually the road race became a foot chase, as the driver abandoned the tractor, and police said K-9 units found the man in a creek and he was taken into custody.

Police say the motorbike business sustained heavy damage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
The Omaha Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a...
Omaha Police looking for male suspect after armed robbery at Subway
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Omaha early Sunday morning, sending...
Police investigating north Omaha shooting that injured two early Sunday morning
Nebraska courts released a study to a group of officials who are trying to decide how to...
Nebraska courts release prison reform records after governor’s office refused

Latest News

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices trending down from last week in both Omaha and Lincoln while...
GasBuddy reports lower weekly prices in Omaha-metro, Lincoln but higher prices in Iowa
Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier,...
US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’