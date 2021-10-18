Sarpy County’s long-awaited entertainment district in development near Highway 370

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - After years of talking about a Sarpy County entertainment district near Werner Park and Highway 370, a new 60-acre project is now underway to make that vision come to life.

For years now Karen Reese, who works at Phoenix Food and Spirits near 132nd St. and 370, thought things would get busier outside of the restaurant but development has been slow-moving.

“Well we were starting to wonder if it was or not, but now it looks like it’s finally going to happen,” said Reese.

Development near Werner Park and Highway 370 is going to happen - crews are working on the infrastructure now. They hope to begin construction on about 350 apartments in the spring of next year with office and retail space to follow.

Andrew Rainbolt is with Grow Sarpy, formally known as the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation.

“The county’s made a big investment in this spot and this location with the ballpark, part of that whole idea is that it would bring other development along so it’s great to have more commercial activity come to this area.”

Rainbolt also says there have been some housing developments in the area, he believes that growth might have been the spark this area needed.

“I’m hopeful that we could attract some more office space and get some more daytime activity in though here as we change from a bedroom community to a full pledge, diverse, 24-hour activity,” said Rainbolt, “This site will be the epicenter for that.”

Reese, of Phoenix 370 Food and Spirits, says that is good news for the restaurant that sits very close to where the new development is taking place.

“It will bring more traffic to our part of town. Sure, this part of town has been pretty vacant for a while and it will be great to have lively businesses, apartments, more life out here in this neighborhood. It will be great for us personally as a business.”

Indeed it has taken a while for this development to get underway but it is happening, and the fastest growing county in the state continues to grow even more.

“We hear a lot from people that they don’t want to drive in Omaha to have dinner and do those things, and this will be another opportunity to keep those people here,” said Reese, “And get daytime jobs here so people can live, work, and play right here in Sarpy County.”

Developers tell 6 News that they hope to make this area a sports and family-oriented destination.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.