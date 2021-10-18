Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools announce campaign to gather winter gear for students

Omaha Public Schools Foundation's "20,000 Villagers" campaign is aimed to provide students with...
Omaha Public Schools Foundation's "20,000 Villagers" campaign is aimed to provide students with winter gear for the upcoming cold weather.(NBC15)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Schools Foundation (OPSF) announced Monday they will be hosting the “20,000 Villagers” campaign to provide students with winter gear.

The “20,000 Villagers” campaign aims to give students winter hats, gloves, and scarves for the upcoming season in an attempt to keep kids from missing school due to cold weather.

OPSF says each $20 donation will allow them to purchase hats, gloves, and scarves for four students who may need them. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31 when the staff will then order the gear to disburse in November.

Community members may make a donation online or they can mail in donations to OPSF at 3861 Farnam St., Omaha, NE, 68131.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
The Omaha Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a...
Omaha Police looking for male suspect after armed robbery at Subway
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Omaha early Sunday morning, sending...
Police investigating north Omaha shooting that injured two early Sunday morning
Nebraska courts released a study to a group of officials who are trying to decide how to...
Nebraska courts release prison reform records after governor’s office refused

Latest News

An Iowa man has been convicted of attempted murder after he fired shots at a vehicle and ran...
Iowa man convicted of attempted murder after running man over with motorcycle
A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices trending down from last week in both Omaha and Lincoln while...
GasBuddy reports lower weekly prices in Omaha, Lincoln but higher prices in Iowa
Linda Dillard
NSP: Missing Nebraska woman may have been killed
Douglas County fire chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban beginning immediately Monday...
Fire chiefs declare burn-ban in Douglas County