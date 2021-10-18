Omaha Public Schools announce campaign to gather winter gear for students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Schools Foundation (OPSF) announced Monday they will be hosting the “20,000 Villagers” campaign to provide students with winter gear.

The “20,000 Villagers” campaign aims to give students winter hats, gloves, and scarves for the upcoming season in an attempt to keep kids from missing school due to cold weather.

OPSF says each $20 donation will allow them to purchase hats, gloves, and scarves for four students who may need them. Donations will be accepted through Oct. 31 when the staff will then order the gear to disburse in November.

Community members may make a donation online or they can mail in donations to OPSF at 3861 Farnam St., Omaha, NE, 68131.

