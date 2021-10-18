Monday Oct. 18 COVID-19 update: 2 partially vaccinated women die in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed three elderly COVID-19 deaths on Monday: two partially vaccinated women, one in her 40s and another age 80 or older, have died.

The local death toll now stands at 820.

DCHD also reported 196 cases had been confirmed since Friday, bringing the total of confirmed positive local cases to 85,735 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The new positive cases bring the seven-day rolling average down again, from 146 to an estimated 132 cases, given Monday, Oct. 11, was a holiday and no update from Douglas County was reported.

The health department noted that Monday’s report was the lowest transmission rates reported since early to mid-August. So while the transmission rate does remain high, it is falling, a DCHD spokesman said.

Local hospitalization data fluctuates daily according to staffing levels. As of Sunday afternoon, local hospitals were at 82% capacity, with 249 beds available, up from 132 on Friday. ICUs were 88% full, with 35 beds available, down from 92% full and 23 beds available on Friday.

Of those patients, still 181 are hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as reported on Friday. Among those hospitalized, three are pediatric patients. The latest report also says there are still 67 ICU patients, 26 of whom are on ventilators.

Additionally, two adult patients are awaiting COVID-19 tests.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Monday that it was caring for 53 COVID-19 patients, which was nine fewer than Friday; with nine patients on ventilators.

The health system also reported it was still caring for six pediatric patients, one of whom has a pending COVID-19 test.

Need a COVID test? Total Wellness is testing right now in Fremont! PCR and rapid antigen tests are both available, and... Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Monday, October 18, 2021

New and updated COVID-19 videos are now available in American Sign Language (ASL) on CDC’s YouTube channel. Learn about COVID-19 variants and COVID-19 vaccines. Watch the videos here: https://bit.ly/3wqvhQo. Posted by CDC on Monday, October 18, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

MONDAY

La Bonne Vie North “Share the Love” event will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J doses to walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. at A free mobile clinic at thewill offer Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J doses to walk-ins from 2-4 p.m. at 6077 Ville De Sante Drive , near Life Care Center of Omaha.

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library , located at 6401 University Drive N (park in Lot E)

1-6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena, Lot D off of Abbot Drive, at 455 N. 10th St.

FRIDAY

4-6 p.m. at the Omaha Children’s Museum , located at 500 S. 20th St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena , Lot D off of Abbot Drive, at 455 N. 10th St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Dia de Los Muertos event in south Omaha (more details to come)

Noon-3 p.m. at the Northstar Family Event (with UNMC), located at 4242 N. 49th Ave.

WEDNESDAY OCT. 27

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 1-6 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena

SATURDAY OCT. 30

DCHD is having a drive-through clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

