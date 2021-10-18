Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy start to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll kick off the workweek the same way we rounded out the weekend – with above-average temperatures!

Monday is starting off on a cool note, but temperatures aren’t nearly as chilly as what we experienced both Saturday and Sunday mornings. After lows in the 40s (a few upper-30s), highs will climb into the mid to upper-70s this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for most of the day, with partly cloudy skies moving in for the evening. Conditions will be breezier starting today, with southerly gusts 25 to 30 mph possible.

Hour by hour wind gusts Monday (WOWT)

Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, with conditions staying breezy as lows drop only into the low to mid-50s.

Mostly sunny skies return yet again Tuesday, with a few more midday clouds. Highs climb back into the mid to upper-70s with southerly gusts up to 30 mph.

Our next cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing us a slight chance for showers early. The best chance for showers throughout the day will remain closer to the area of low pressure – off to our north. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s, before dropping throughout the afternoon.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Seasonably cooler air moves in for the rest of the week.

