Iowa man convicted of attempted murder after running man over with motorcycle

An Iowa man has been convicted of attempted murder after he fired shots at a vehicle and ran one man over with a motorcycle in December 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - A 40-year-old Sioux City man has been convicted of two counts of attempted murder after he ran over another man on a motorcycle.

A Monona County jury found Jayme Powell guilty of attempted murder and other charges Friday.

Authorities arrested Powell on Dec. 27 after he fired shots at a vehicle and then ran over Richard Polack, who was on a motorcycle, on southbound Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa. Prosecutors said Powell fled the scene and later stole two pickup trucks before he was arrested in Sioux City.

Police said Powell and Polack, of Sioux City, had been in a fight before the confrontation on the interstate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

