Head-on crash west of Omaha sends two to hospital

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver attempting to illegally pass another vehicle crashed head-on Monday morning west of Omaha, sending at least two people to the hospital.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an eastbound car was passing another vehicle illegally on Highway 36 out of Bennington was crossing the Elkhorn River bridge when it hit a westbound vehicle.

Authorities said the eastbound driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition and that at least one other person was also taken to the hospital.

