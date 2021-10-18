Advertisement

‘The Good Life is Calling’: Nebraska kicks off ad campaign to recruit workforce

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday formally launched the state’s latest marketing campaign, once again touting the state’s “good life.”

The national marketing campaign, “The Good Life is Calling” developed with Nebraska-based agency Archrival, aims to grow the state’s workforce by persuading young people to raise their families in Nebraska.

The $10 million campaign, which centers on the well-known state slogan “Nebraska: The Good Life,” is being paid for with the state’s CARES Act money.

During his press conference Monday, Ricketts showed a video of the ad, which kicks off Monday in key markets in several states. It’s voiced by none other than Hollywood actor — and Nebraska native — Adam Devine.

Nebraska’s top economic development officer said there’s plenty the state can brag about, but we’ve just been too humble.

“We can be humble but we can still tell our story. Being under-told and undersold that ends today. It’s time for us to shift our narrative and share messages about the great opportunities in our state. This campaign will allow us to tell people across the country and around the world that the good life will be a reality for them if they choose Nebraska,” said Anthony Goins, director of Nebraska’s Department of Economic Development.

