GasBuddy reports lower weekly prices in Omaha, Lincoln but higher prices in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - GasBuddy announced Monday that Omaha’s daily gas station survey reports lower prices per gallon than last week.

The study says Omaha gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.10 per gallon on Monday. GasBuddy also reports that gas prices are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago, and 95.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports on Monday, the cheapest station in Omaha is priced at $2.78 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.56.

Reports also show the national price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.39. The national average is up over 11 cents per gallon from a month ago and is over a dollar per gallon higher than 2020.

According to the survey, Lincoln’s gas prices are also down from last week while Des Moines is up 5.3 cents from the previous week.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven-year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty. With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas, and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.

