Free yard waste collection begins in Omaha... for now

(WEAU)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s first ever free yard waste collection for the fall began Monday. Under the city’s new waste collection program, which started at the end of 2020, homeowners are allowed to set out unlimited yard waste for six weeks.

This means FCC Environmental will pick up yard waste that is placed in brown bags and set at the curb with weekly garbage and recycling collections.

The pre-paid stickers that are normally required for brown bags will not be required through November 27.

All yard waste collected until then will be collected separately and used to produce Oma-Gro compost.

Yard waste in any other type of container will not be collected. The maximum weight for each bag is 40 pounds. Yard waste placed in the garbage carts will be taken to the landfill as usual.

