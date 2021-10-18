Advertisement

Former jail employee gets one-year prison sentence for sexually abusing inmate

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - A 62-year-old former jailer in Saline County has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for sexually abusing a federal inmate.

Monty Roesler, of Beatrice, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a ward. He will also serve five years of supervised release after his jail term.

Prosecutors said Roesler had sexual contact several times with a person being held on federal charges in the county jail in Wilber. Roesler’s attorney had asked for probation, noting that Roesler previously had a limited criminal history.

The female inmate has sued Roesler, Saline County, and Sheriff Alan Moore.

