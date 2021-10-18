Advertisement

Fire chiefs declare burn-ban in Douglas County

Douglas County fire chiefs have issued a county-wide burn ban beginning immediately Monday morning.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Fire Chiefs have declared a county-wide burn ban until further notice.

The announcement came early Monday morning from local Fire chiefs around 7:00 a.m. The Omaha Fire Department (OFD) says the ban primarily applies to permit-required, open burns.

Open-pit fires, campfires, and the burning of yard waste or other materials are not allowed, OFD reports.

