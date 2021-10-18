Fire chiefs declare burn-ban in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Fire Chiefs have declared a county-wide burn ban until further notice.

The announcement came early Monday morning from local Fire chiefs around 7:00 a.m. The Omaha Fire Department (OFD) says the ban primarily applies to permit-required, open burns.

Open-pit fires, campfires, and the burning of yard waste or other materials are not allowed, OFD reports.

