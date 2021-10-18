Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Warm and breezy Tuesday ahead of our next cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm Monday we’ll cool into the mid 50s overnight. Breezes kick up Tuesday with gusts in the 20s and occasionally into the 30s. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80!

Late Tuesday into Wednesday our next weather maker tracks across Nebraska.

next weather maker (wowt)

We’ll feel the cold front on Wednesday with highs falling to the 60s and windy conditions with gusts as high as the 40s. It’ll be a cloudier day too. A few morning showers are possible with an afternoon round that looks like it’ll keep mainly to the N of the metro.

Monday evening forecast- next 5 days (wowt)

Highs fall to the upper 50s by Thursday. We’ll warm slightly into the weekend with low to mid 60s expected but the forecast stays active. We’ll see on and off shower chances Friday through Sunday. Warmth returns early next work week with a jump back to the 70s.

