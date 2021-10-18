Deere says negotiations with striking UAW workers have resumed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The two sides in a labor dispute at John Deere are back at the negotiating table, according to the company.

Deere issued a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the activity with negotiators from the United Auto Workers union.

“We are fully committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike,” the company said, in a statement. “We remain committed to providing our production and maintenance employees with the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries.”

UAW workers at the company went on strike on Thursday at midnight after negotiations between the two entities failed to reach a new contract. A spokesperson with the UAW said employees were striking for the ability to earn what they call “a decent living, retire with dignity, and establish fair work rules.”

