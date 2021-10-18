Advertisement

Bellevue dad accused of smothering children to seek closed trial

By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bellevue man accused of smothering his two young children to death is headed back to court on Tuesday.

36-year-old Adam Price is facing two counts of first-degree murder. If Price and his attorneys get their way in court on Tuesday, the hearing will be in private - keeping the public and press out of the courtroom.

Court documents state that Price’s attorneys argue “having news cameras in court for this hearing would interfere with his right to a fair trial.” More specifically, his defenders don’t even want anyone to witness what’s said in the hearing.

The court motion doesn’t give specifics but it does draw attention to two reasons as to why the Supreme Court would approve the closing of a hearing - if there’s a confession that’s under dispute, or if the defendant believes certain evidence should be tossed out because it was illegally obtained.

The idea behind the latter reason is that if information got out, and was later not allowed in court, it’s hard to “put the toothpaste back in the tube” when it comes to what potential jurors hear.

However, one courthouse observer told 6 News that two of the state’s most prolific cases - spree-killer Nikko Jenkins and serial killer Anthony Garcia - were both tried in public, not secret. Both of these famous cases were deemed to be fair trials by Nebraska courts.

The closed hearing that decides whether the following hearing will be open or closed is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Sarpy County courthouse.

