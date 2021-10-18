Advertisement

Authorities to search Plattsmouth area for man missing since February 2020

Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are...
Dalton Berens has been missing from the Plattsmouth area since February 2020. Authorities are planning an organized search of the area Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.(Plattsmouth Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth Police and the Nebraska State Patrol are planning to search the area Wednesday for a man missing since February 2020.

Dalton Berens, 29, has been missing since Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 — the day after Super Bowl LIV. He is described as a 6-foot-tall white man, weighing 140 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. According to a PPD release, he suffers from several medical conditions that require consistent medication and make it difficult for him to walk long distances.

Berens was engaged and living in Plattsmouth with his fiance at the time of his disappearance, the release states.

PPD and NSP are planning an organized search “conducted by specific individuals arranged by law enforcement,” including cadaver dogs and their handlers.

CAN YOU HELP? Anyone with information about Berens’ disappearance or where he might be is asked to contact the police at 402-296-3311. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nebraska Crimestoppers online, called in at 1-800-422-1494, or sent via the P3 Tips app.

