Police investigating north Omaha shooting that injured two early Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers responded to a shooting in north Omaha early Sunday morning.

Omaha Police located two shooting victims when they arrived at a residence near N. 31st and Redick Avenues. Both were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims were 20 and 16 years old.

Authorities say multiple parties were questioned at the scene and were released. One male juvenile suspect was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center (DCYC) for returning fire at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers and 402-444-7867.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.