Omaha Police looking for male suspect after armed robbery at Subway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at a Subway restaurant.

Officers in response say the restaurant, located at 5005 Center Street, was robbed by a male suspect who displayed a note saying he had a gun. The suspect told the clerk to give him the cash from the register while showing a gun in his waistband.

Authorities say the man fled after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

A description of the suspect was released as a white male, approximately 5;10″ tall, wearing a black hat, black shirt, light-colored shorts, black shoes, and a grey mask over his face.

Omaha Police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.