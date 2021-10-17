Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for male suspect after armed robbery at Subway

The Omaha Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a...
The Omaha Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Subway on Saturday.(Bridget | PHOTO: @OmahaPoliceDepartment Facebook page)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department responded to an armed robbery Saturday evening at a Subway restaurant.

Officers in response say the restaurant, located at 5005 Center Street, was robbed by a male suspect who displayed a note saying he had a gun. The suspect told the clerk to give him the cash from the register while showing a gun in his waistband.

Authorities say the man fled after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

A description of the suspect was released as a white male, approximately 5;10″ tall, wearing a black hat, black shirt, light-colored shorts, black shoes, and a grey mask over his face.

Omaha Police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-7867.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa’s Governor signs new proclamation extending COVID-19 related relief
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Huskers fall at Minnesota on Saturday, head to bye week 3-5

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s
Sunday, October 17th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday
David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday