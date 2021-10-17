Advertisement

Nationwide John Deere strike worries farmers amid harvesting season

Nationwide Deere strikes continue to worry farmers during harvesting season.
Nationwide Deere strikes continue to worry farmers during harvesting season.(Cordell Wright)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Farmers and Deere & Co. suppliers are worried about what the strike at the tractor maker’s factories will mean for their livelihoods.

More than 10,000 Deere employees went on strike last week at 14 Deere factories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, and Georgia after the United Auto Workers union rejected a contract offer.

The longer the strike continues, the greater the impact will be on the communities around the plants. Iowa farmer Lance Lillibridge, who is president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association board, said he worries about not being able to get parts if his John Deere combine breaks down during harvest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa’s Governor signs new proclamation extending COVID-19 related relief
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Huskers fall at Minnesota on Saturday, head to bye week 3-5

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Omaha early Sunday morning, sending...
Police investigating north Omaha shooting that injured two early Sunday morning
The Omaha Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a...
Omaha Police looking for male suspect after armed robbery at Subway
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s
Sunday, October 17th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast