Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is starting off on another chilly note, with lows in Omaha near 40° and temperatures outside of the Metro in the low to mid-30s! Though some spots dropped down near the freezing mark to start, abundant sunshine, dry air, and a light SW breeze will allow highs to warm well into the 70s this afternoon.
Clear skies stick with us overnight, with lows in the lower to mid-40s.
Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with a few clouds moving in late. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon! Winds will be higher, with southerly gusts up to 25 mph. Monday night’s lows will just drop into the lower to mid-50s.
Mostly sunny and breezy again Tuesday, with highs back in the mid to upper-70s.
Our next cold front arrives Wednesday, though it is looking mostly dry for our area. We’ve included a 20% chance for showers – primarily in the morning hours. Winds could gust up to 35 mph Wednesday with cooler highs in the lower-60s.
Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper-50s. A warming trend then takes us back into the 60s for the weekend.
Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/
