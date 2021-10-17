Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is starting off on another chilly note, with lows in Omaha near 40° and temperatures outside of the Metro in the low to mid-30s! Though some spots dropped down near the freezing mark to start, abundant sunshine, dry air, and a light SW breeze will allow highs to warm well into the 70s this afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

Clear skies stick with us overnight, with lows in the lower to mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with a  few clouds moving in late. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon! Winds will be higher, with southerly gusts up to 25 mph. Monday night’s lows will just drop into the lower to mid-50s.

Hour by hour wind gusts
Hour by hour wind gusts(WOWT)

Mostly sunny and breezy again Tuesday, with highs back in the mid to upper-70s.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday, though it is looking mostly dry for our area. We’ve included a 20% chance for showers – primarily in the morning hours. Winds could gust up to 35 mph Wednesday with cooler highs in the lower-60s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the upper-50s. A warming trend then takes us back into the 60s for the weekend.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
Three minors were arrested in Omaha after a stolen vehicle was reported in Lincoln, NSP...
11-year-old boy, two passengers apprehended for vehicle theft, stolen handguns after Omaha interstate pursuit
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa’s Governor signs new proclamation extending COVID-19 related relief
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first...
Huskers fall at Minnesota on Saturday, head to bye week 3-5

Latest News

Sunday, October 17th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday
David’s Evening Forecast - Fall warmth returns Sunday
Saturday, October 16th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast