David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another chilly start this morning as temperatures dropped into the low 40s in the metro, with 30s across much of eastern Nebraska into Iowa. Despite the cool start, full sunshine and a southwest breeze pumped our temperatures up into the upper 70s, topping out at 76 in Omaha. The sunny skies and very warm air should make for a beautiful evening. After sunset, we will cool off quickly, dropping back into the 50s by 10pm. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the 40s, but not quite as chilly as the last couple of nights.

More warm, almost Summer-like weather is on the way to start the work week. Sunny skies and gusty south winds will help to keep our highs in the 70s for both Monday and Tuesday. We may actually get warmer each day, with Monday reaching 77 and Tuesday pushing to around 78. I would not be surprised to see a few areas push close to 80 on Tuesday.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Fall weather will return by the middle of the week, with a cold front pushing through early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible with the front, but most of us likely won’t see much measurable rainfall. Strong west to northwest winds will pick up behind the front, pulling in cooler air. Highs on Wednesday will likely only top out in the middle 60s, which is actually closer to average for this time of year. A little chill will settle in for Thursday, with highs likely stuck in the 50s. We gradually warm back into the 60s by the end of the week with limited to no rain chances.

