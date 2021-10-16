Traffic lights to be installed at busy 108th and Platteview intersection

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Cars are always whizzing by on Platteview Road in Sarpy county.

When you get to the intersection of 108th and Platteview, right where Platteview High School is, you’ll see just how congested the traffic can get.

“There’s a lot of traffic that goes through here. This is not even a school or workday. On a workday these numbers would be multiplied tenfold,” said Don Kelly, Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Chairman.

The county has had its eye on improving this spot for years.

Starting on Monday, you’ll see crews installing traffic lights to help the flow of traffic.

Once the lights are installed crews will be studying this area to see if the lights will end up being permanent.

“The study doesn’t take very long. They usually do it over a matter of weeks. So, we will know very quickly if the warrants are met. I will tell you, we believe they are going to be met. That’s why we are making the investments in the lights right now so they are ready to go the moment the warrants are met.”

County leaders say this is just one piece to a much larger puzzle.

“These are improvements in a series of improvements along Platteview Road that will eventually culminate in this becoming a high-speed freeway that connects I-29 to the east to Interstate 90 in the west,” said Kelly.

Leaders say changes to this major roadway are needed in order to keep up with the county’s continuous growth.

“I think all you need to do is drive down Highway 370 today to see why improvements to this east-west corridor are needed. The traffic backs up continuously and consistently. The road is saturated and we need another high-speed east/west to keep Sarpy County a 20-minute community,” said Kelly.

Construction on the new lights will start Monday and there will be temporary lane closures to look out for.

