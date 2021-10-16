Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you didn’t get to try a Curderburger, you’ll have to wait until next year. National Curd Day now has the attention of America’s burger-loving masses.

A marketing gimmick that began as a joke paid off with long lines and sold-out burgers at Culver’s Restaurants, including locations in the Omaha area.

”The curd burger started as an April Fool’s Day joke,” La Vista Culver’s manager Jan Sanderson said. “They did a little mockup and people got excited about it.”

That’s an understatement. Reports out of Wisconsin claim that some were actually “reselling” the burgers once restaurants sold out, with posted prices over $200. Whether or not those reports are an urban legend, customers in Omaha weren’t waiting around to try out the $5.99 burger before they sold out.

Officially dubbed the Curderburger by Culver’s, the sandwich was a hit with customers we spoke to as the curd-curious filled the newly remodeled La Vista location. And yes, the puns were as good as the buns. One man, wearing a t-shirt that read “Wisconsin, cutting cheese for over 100 years” was asked what he anticipated from the curd burger.

His response?

“I honestly don’t know why it didn’t occur-d to them sooner. O-curd to them sooner.”

In some cities, there were reports the Curderburger sold out within hours. In Omaha, burger lovers had a better shot at sinking their teeth into the big burger. The allotment at two of the locations visited wasn’t exhausted until early in the evening.

As of now, the company insists the curd burger is a once-a-year item.

