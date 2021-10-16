Omaha healthcare center raises skin cancer awareness by providing free screenings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One affliction many don’t think of as life-threatening can actually prove fatal if left untreated.

Skin cancer is more than just an unsightly spot on the body.

There was a full house early Saturday morning at Think Whole Person Healthcare near 72nd and Center - all there for a free, full-body skin cancer screening.

Saturday’s event marks the fourth year of free screenings hosted by the Nebraska Cancer Foundation.

“It’s one of those diagnoses that, like you mentioned, we don’t take seriously. We see a spot and think it’s nothing but skin cancer is very treatable if it is caught early, so that’s our goal here today is to have people come in and do those preventative measures to keep everybody healthy.”

The free examinations took only five to seven minutes. If you find any spots on your body, it is recommended that you see a dermatologist immediately just to be sure.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.