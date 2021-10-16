Omaha healthcare center raises skin cancer awareness by providing free screenings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One affliction many don’t think of as life-threatening can actually prove fatal if left untreated.
Skin cancer is more than just an unsightly spot on the body.
There was a full house early Saturday morning at Think Whole Person Healthcare near 72nd and Center - all there for a free, full-body skin cancer screening.
Saturday’s event marks the fourth year of free screenings hosted by the Nebraska Cancer Foundation.
The free examinations took only five to seven minutes. If you find any spots on your body, it is recommended that you see a dermatologist immediately just to be sure.
