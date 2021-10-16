Advertisement

Omaha healthcare center raises skin cancer awareness by providing free screenings

Think Whole Person Healthcare hosted an event Saturday morning for free skin cancer screenings.
Think Whole Person Healthcare hosted an event Saturday morning for free skin cancer screenings.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One affliction many don’t think of as life-threatening can actually prove fatal if left untreated.

Skin cancer is more than just an unsightly spot on the body.

There was a full house early Saturday morning at Think Whole Person Healthcare near 72nd and Center - all there for a free, full-body skin cancer screening.

Saturday’s event marks the fourth year of free screenings hosted by the Nebraska Cancer Foundation.

The free examinations took only five to seven minutes. If you find any spots on your body, it is recommended that you see a dermatologist immediately just to be sure.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gutgsell
Omaha priest arrested, facing charges of theft, abuse of vulnerable adult
.
Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Iowa crash
The Curderburger was cooked up to celebrate National Curd Day.
Paradise for cheeseburger lovers, one day only
Omaha family mourns loss of daughter to rare brain cancer
Omaha neighbors say trash is piling up at apartment complex, can’t figure out who is to blame

Latest News

Bob Koenig (far left) stands beside his long-time friend and former interpreter, Mubarek...
Marine veteran begins 140-mile walk across Nebraska to raise awareness for Afghan refugees
Paul Wilson, a 15-year-old Boys Town student battling Leukemia, shows off his custom...
Boys Town community wears orange, rallies behind student with Leukemia
Ranchers and others in the beef industry nationwide are planning to build their own independent...
Ranchers in beef industry plotting to open their own slaughterhouses
Saturday, October 16th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast