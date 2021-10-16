Omaha doctor urges parents to get children vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FDA and CDC are getting closer to approving the COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

Dr. Sharon Stoolman is a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center. She has always pushed for young people to get vaccinated against COVID and understands why some parents may be hesitant to give the vaccine to their children.

“When we think about our children, we are extra protective and extra cautious about the safety of anything that we do.”

Dr. Stoolman says years ago many parents didn’t hesitate to hurry up and get their kids vaccinated against polio.

“Those parents lined their kids up because they saw people lose their children to polio, they saw people paralyzed and we didn’t even have vaccines as a thing. We didn’t even have vaccine safety then but they were so scared of polio.”

The distrust of the news, media, and misinformation on social media has many parents doubting the advice of medical experts.

“We can’t get people to trust us and that’s sad to me because none of us went into medicine to try to hurt people.”

Dr. Stoolman says the delta variant of the virus has changed the game and young children are coming down with and getting sick from COVID.

“This year this delta variant, we are averaging six to eight patients a day in the hospital with COVID or COVID complications. It does affect our children, it is affecting our younger children. We have a four-week-old in the hospital currently. They’re getting sick with it and then they have a lifetime maybe of complications from this virus that we would love to avoid and prevent.”

Dr. Stoolman says parents should make sure they get all the information they need to feel comfortable that the vaccine is safe.

